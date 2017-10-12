Nokia 9 renders with curved glass and bezel-less design surface online

We know that HMD is all set to launch three more Android smartphones - Nokia 2, Nokia 7 and Nokia 9. Among these, the Nokia 9 is believed to be a flagship smafrtphone that will have high-end features and specifications.

Lately, we came across a report that the second batch of Nokia Android smartphones will be unveiled during the MWC 2018 tech show early next year. Notably, the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3 were launched at the MWC 2017 in late February. Now, OnLeaks and Compareraja have collaborated and revealed a few renders of the Nokia 9 giving us an idea about the smartphone's looks.

The CAD renders show that the Nokia 9 appears to be a sleek smartphone but the details regarding its internals are not available. Given that OnLeaks renders are accurate, we can expect the Nokia 9 to feature a 5.5-inch display with a QHD resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone seems to have slim bezels and a curved glass panel at the front. It appears to feature a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

From these renders, we can make out that HMD has got the courage to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the smartphone. The previous rumors have pointed out at the presence of a Snapdragon 835 SoC but we can expect the device to have the Snapdragon 845 SoC as it is slated to be launched next year at the MWC.

Take a look at the video of the concept renders of Nokia 9 from below.