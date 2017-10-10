Nokia 9, Nokia 2 and Nokia 7 to be unveiled at MWC 2018

HMD Global has released four Android smartphones so far this year including the Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. The rumors say that the company is in plans to launch three more smartphones.

Well, the three smartphones in the making are the Nokia 2, Nokia 7 and Nokia 9. While the previous reports pointed out that the Nokia 2 will be launched sometime in November this year, contradictory reports have started circulating on the internet now. As per a report by Gadget Pilipinas via Nokiamob, the Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 might be unveiled in early 2018 during the Mobile World Congress tech show.

The Nokia 2 is said to be an entry-level smartphone while the Nokia 9 is likely a true flagship model with high-end and premium specs. The specifications of both the smartphones were leaked several times in the past by numerous reports. Besides these phones, HMD Global is said to be working on a mid-range phone likely dubbed Nokia 7 too.

Now, an individual alleged to be an employee of a BPO company that executes the logistics for HMD Global has claimed that the new Nokia phones will not be launched this year. The person claims that the Nokia 9, Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 will be launched as the second batch of Android smartphones in early 2018. The person has spilled the beans regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones on Facebook. The person has also uploaded an image of a lanyard from the company in the post to prove the association with HMD.

It was only two months back that HMD announced the flagship Nokia 8 and the device is yet to release the same in some of the global markets. Unveiling the next flagship model, the Nokia 9 within the end of this year can disturb the sales of the Nokia 8 badly. Apparently, we cannot expect the Nokia 9 to be launched soon.

When it comes to the leaked specifications of these smartphones, we do not have a lot of details about the Nokia 7. But the Nokia 2 is said to feature a 5-inch HD 720p display and make use of a Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage space. The smartphone is said to get the power from a juicy 4000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the high-end Nokia 9 is believed to feature a bezel-less and curved edge-to-edge display. Under its hood, this smartphone is likely to equip a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. It is also said to be launched with dual rear cameras with the Carl Zeiss branding as in the Nokia 8.