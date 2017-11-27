Nokia 9 dummy with custom cases hits the web once again

Earlier this month, the dummy images of Nokia 9 had surfaced online, thanks to the listings of custom cases and covers on Amazon US. Now, similar Nokia 9 custom cases and covers have been listed on Amazon UK but the Nokia 9 dummy seen in these listings are different from what we saw in the previous listing.

On observing the images closely, you will get to know that the Nokia 9 dummy seen in the Amazon US and UK listings are relatively different. The Nokia 9 design language seen in these listings is quite consistent with the various leaks that we have seen in the past. Besides these, there are more cases and covers on Amazon from reputed case makers such as Terrapin.

Given that we are gradually getting to see more custom Nokia 9 cases and covers in major markets, we can expect the smartphone to be unveiled in the coming months. A report by NokiaPowerUser citing retail sources states that HMD could be in plans to launch the smartphone during the holiday season in the US and European markets.

Hinting at the same, a few days back, we saw the Nokia TA-1054 alleged to be a variant of the Nokia 9 clear a necessary certification in China. This points out that the smartphone's launch in the Chinese market could be nearing.

From what we know so far about the Nokia 9, the device is expected to feature an edge-to-edge 3D glass display with a bezel-less design. The device is believed to arrive with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. Like the other Android flagship models in the market, this one is believed to feature the IP68 certification. Also, there is a possibility for the Nokia 9 to feature a fingerprint sensor below the main camera at its rear.

When it comes to the possible pricing, the Nokia 9 is expected to cost around 749 euros (approx. Rs. 57,000) making it one of the premium smartphones in the market.