Nokia 9 custom covers with dummy unit leaks online; listed for sale too

The Nokia 9's existence is yet to be confirmed officially but there are several speculations and leak those hint at the same. Lately, we saw a device with the model number TA-1054 get certified in China and it was believed to be the Nokia 9.

Adding to the plentiful leaks and rumors, a NokiaPowerUser report has spotted the custom-designed Nokia 9 covers already being listed for sale on Amazon US. It is pretty common for the case manufacturers to list the cases or covers for the rumored smartphones. Also, the listings appear to be fake just by having a look at them.

The listing shows the custom-made cases for Nokia 9 along with the dummy units of the smartphone. These dummy units look close to the leaked design from the reliable Chinese sources. Though we know these are fake listings, these images seem to be interesting. One thing that the report notes is that the dummy Nokia 9 units in the cover image have a headphone jack. The cases of the Nokia 9 are said to be capable of dissipating heat and protecting the phone as well.

From the information that we have on hand right now, we know that the Nokia 9 might adorn an edge-to-edge 3D glass display and a bezel-less design. The leaked specifications have tipped that the upcoming flagship smartphone from HMD will feature 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device is believed to be launched with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the primary camera at the rear with dual camera lenses and Carl Zeiss branding. Also, the device might have the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

There are claims that the Nokia 9 will be unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show in February next year. Given that the Nokia 2 and Nokia 7 are already official, we can expect the Nokia 9 to be launched well in advance. Being a true flagship smartphone, the device is believed to be priced around Rs. 57,000.