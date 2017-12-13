Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 receive 3C certification ahead of January launch

By now, we have come across several reports suggesting that HMD Global is all set to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 smartphones sometime in January 2018. And, it goes without saying that the second generation Nokia 6 will be an upgraded variant of the mid-range smartphone while the Nokia 9 will be a premium flagship smartphone.

Recently, we saw the Nokia 6 (2018) carrying the model number TA-1054 was spotted on the TENAA certification database. Also, the previously leaked images tipped that the Nokia 9 might be launched with the model numbers TA-1005, TA-1009, and TA-1042 and the codename A1N.

The latest information that has popped up online via Dealntech is that the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 smartphones have been spotted in the 3C certification (China Compulsory Certification aka CCC) database. The Nokia 6 (2018) carries the model number TA-1054 and the Nokia 9 carries the model number TA-1042 in the regulatory database. The 3C certification is similar to the others and is meant for product quality standardization but there are some significant differences too.

Having passed the 3C certification, it likely that the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 9 smartphones will be launched initially in China and India those are among the top markets for HMD Global. As mentioned above, the Nokia 9 is believed to be launched in two more variants with the model numbers TA-1005 and TA-1009.

From the existing information, the Nokia 9 is slated to be unveiled in January as HMD Global appears to have scheduled a launch event to happen on January 19, 2018. Along with the Nokia 9, there are expectations that the Nokia 6 (2018) will also be unveiled with upgraded specifications. There is an increased possibility for these smartphones to get an early preview at the CES 2018 tech show that is slated to happen between January 9 and January 12 next year.

The previous reports have tipped that the Nokia 6 (2018) might be launched with a 5.5-inch full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset is likely to make use of a Snapdragon 630 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device is believed to have the fingerprint sensor at its rear.