Nokia 6 (2018) clears TENAA certification ahead of January launch

Last week, we came across a report suggesting that HMD Global might be prepping to launch the second generation Nokia 6 in the next year. The information that came from China also tipped the model numbers of the Nokia 6 (2018).

From the same, we got to know that the Nokia TA-1054 that was leaked in the past is not the Nokia 9 but a variant of the Nokia 6 (2018). Now, the device appears to have passed the TENAA certification in China. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the certification database does not show the images or the detailed specifications but reveals that it will be a dual SIM variant of the smartphone.

Going by the earlier leaks, the Nokia 6 (2018) will boast a similar design language as the Nokia 7. It will feature reduced bezels and ditch the hardware touch buttons for the on-screen keys. One of the leaks also suggests that there will be a dual camera setup at the rear and an 18:9 aspect ratio. For now, there is no confirmation if the upcoming Nokia 6 might feature the Dual Sight or Bothie feature that was seen on the Nokia 8.

When it comes to the expected specifications, there are speculations that the Nokia 6 (2018) might feature a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. With a full-screen design, it is clear that there will be a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone.

From the previous reports, the Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to be launched alongside the Nokia 9 in January next year. In addition to the TA-1054 seen above, the device is believed to be launched in other storage configurations too based on the market. The device is likely to feature a sturdy and durable build too. For more details regarding the second generation Nokia 6, let's await more details to hit the web.