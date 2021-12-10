Google Year In Search 2021 Top Indians Searches: COVID-19 Vaccine, IPL On Top

The Google Year in Search 2021 includes several categories like news, sports, entertainment, business, and so on. COVID-19 vaccine, Tokyo 2020, and IPL were among the most searched topics this year. Here's a compilation of the top 10 searches by Indians across all these categories.

Google Year In Search 2021: What Indians Searched The Most

Google Year in Search 2021 reveals the top 10 searches by Indians. Here, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and CoWIN-related searches have secured top spots. ICC T20 World Cup, euro Cup, and Tokyo Olympics followed next, with most of the searches related to sports, schedule, and winners.

Apart from this, the Google search 2021 results revealed COVID-19 vaccine, Free Fire redeem codes, Copa America, Neeraj Chopra, and Aryan Khan among the most searched queries. Incidentally, most of the searches have been related to sports, including the popular Garena Free Fire battle royale game.

Google Year In Search 2021: How-To Searches By Indians Revealed

A lot of us head over to Google for ‘how-to' queries. The Google Year in Search 2021 list has revealed the top 10 how-to searches by Indians. This includes a lot of COVID-19-related topics like how to register for the COVID vaccine. The list also includes how to download vaccination certificates and how to increase the oxygen level.

Continuing with COVID-19 related searches, Indians looked up topics like how to make oxygen at home. Additionally, how to link PAN with Aadhaar was also commonly searched. How to buy dogecoin in India, how to invest in bitcoin, and how to check IPO allotment status were also frequently searched.

The Google Search list of how-to also included how to make banana bread and how to calculate the percentage of marks. Apart from these, Google has also revealed a list of commonly searched ‘What' queries by India.

Google Year In Search 2021: Most Searched ‘What’ Queries By Indians

Here, Indians have searched for a wide range of topics. These include what is black fungus and what is the factorial of hundred among the top queries. Indians have also searched for what is Taliban and what is happening in Afghanistan. The list also includes what is remdesivir, what is the square root of 4, and what is a steroid.

Additionally, Indians have searched a lot of what is a toolkit, what is squid game, and what is delta plus variant. Most of the queries have continued to be related to the COVID-19 virus as well as a couple of other trending topics of the country.

Google Year In Search 2021: Most Searched ‘Near Me’ Topics

Among the services offered by Google, Near Me is one of the popular ones. The Google Year in 2021 search results of Indians includes the top 10 Near Me searches on the platform. This includes COVID vaccine near me and COVID test near me searches. With the pandemic looming over the country, COVID-19 related searches have been the most-searched Near Me topics.

Additionally, the oxygen cylinder near me, COVID hospital near me, and CT scan near me have also been searched the most. The list also includes food delivery near me, tiffin service near, and takeout restaurants near me have also been searched a lot by Indians. Google also included Fastag near and driving school near me on the list.