Google Search Shows Testing Locations Near You To Help Combat Coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic is spreading like wildfire across the globe. Presently, without a vaccine in sight, the only way to overcome the deadly virus is to increase the testing capabilities and quarantine positive cases. This is why Google Search will now show you the testing locations near you to better combat the COVID-19.

A report by The Verge notes the new feature is part of the revamped Google Search desktop experience that's dedicated to queries related to COVID-19. Here, there's a new Testing tab in the red sidebar. Some resources list a "Testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) cards. The effort also includes a testing program from Google's sister company Verily. Particularly in the US, there is something called the CDC Self-Checker to "help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care."

This is followed by a few general advises about contacting the user's healthcare provider as COVID-19 requires a doctor's order to be tested. Google next provides information from local health authorities and remind you about calling ahead.

Below these results, there is a new link to Google's coronavirus testing centers list. Like most of Google's Search queries, there is a map on the right side with locations on the left. The report notes that the Google Search view is personalized to where the user is and where they are tapping on a location.

The new Google Search listing of coronavirus testing centers also provides entry requirements, addresses, and the operating hours as part of the web results. The Verge further notes that the Google Search lists over 2,000 testing sites in 43 states in the US.

Here, Connecticut, Maine, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Pennsylvania are not included as "Google is only surfacing testing locations that have been approved for publishing by health authorities." Users in those states will only see the general information card.

