How BSNL AirFibre Is Different From BharatFibre: Which Is The Right Choice? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is the only company who is providing three types of internet services in the country. The first one is known as Landline broadband, the second is Bharat Fibre, and, then the newly launched AirFibre. The Landline broadband services are available in almost all circles, while BharatFibre is limited to a few urban circles, and AirFibre is specially designed for rural areas.

The telecom operator has recently launched its AirFibre services to offer internet and calling facilities to rural areas at very affordable prices. The government-owned telecom operator wants to connect 2.5 Gram Panchayats under AirFibre services.

The services were initially launched in Veenavanka, Karimnagar District, and Telangana. However, later the company has expanded its AirFiibre services in four circles, such as Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Haryana. In fact, the operator has tied up with Yupp TV to offer content to AirFibre users. The AirFibre services are completely new, and it is different from Bharat Fibre services.

How AirFibre Is Different From BharatFibre?

The newly launched AirFibre services are offering internet services in rural areas, while Bharat Fibre services are specially made for urban areas. The AirFibre services are wireless internet services, while Bharat Fibre services require wires for the internet.

Lastly, AirFibre is expanding its reach to Gram Panchayats, while Bharat Fibre has recently added Mundra, Adipur, Mandvi, Bhuj, Gandhidham, and Rahpar.

The AirFibre services are based on the spectrum a free band, which means these bands are not entitled to one operator, so anyone can use it. Furthermore, BSNL is the only one that launched AirFibre services; this means that users will get connectivity for calling and browsing. Besides, AirFibre offers three services, such as calling, TV, and internet under its Tripple Play services.

Apart from the Triple Play plan, AirFibre services are much cheaper than BharatFibre services. The first plan of AirFibre is priced at Rs. 500, while the first and basic plans of BharatFibre services will cost you Rs. 777.

Similarly, AirFibre plans are cheaper than all internet services providers packs. Coming to the speed part, the AirFibre ships only 10 Mbps speed. On the other hand, BharatFibre is providing speed up to 250 Mbps.

The major drawback of AirFibre services is that it cannot compete with private internet service providers as the latter is offering services in both rural and urban areas along with good coverage and speed. But still, we believe that Triple Play services might attract some buyers in rural areas as the services start from Rs. 500 only and ships three services.

In our opinion, rural customers should go for AirFibre services as there will be no speed issue and no other companies offering such services. Besides, prices are affordable as compared to other broadband services. Also, big players are not providing premium services with basic plans and to get that content users have to spend more money, while BSNL ships Yupp TV content with all packages.

