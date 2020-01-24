BSNL Launches Bharat AirFibre To Offer Internet In Remote Areas News oi-Priyanka Dua

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of Bharat AirFibre to provide internet in rural areas.

"We have launched Bharat AirFibre on the airwaves in the free spectrum band primarily in rural areas where there is no interference," BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal said. Adding to that, "We are planning to have at least 3,000 partners in a quarter, and the service will enable subscribers to avail voice and data service with a specified phone number."

The newly launched service offers high-speed broadband services, and now it plans to add 100,000 users in the next financial year. It's The new plans start at Rs. 500. The company and BSNL have partnered with Yupp TV to launch the Triple Play Plan in rural India.

However, this is for limited circles. It includes Veenavanka, Karimnagar District, and Telangana. However, the telco is offering its Triple Play Plan in many parts of the country. "Leveraging the potential of unlicensed radio spectrum and encouraging our partners to deliver good internet services in the rural homes," Banzal added.

BSNL has launched its 4G services in Mangaluru on Thursday. The company has launched its services in four cities and this is the fifth city.

Besides, the company has revised its three plans. The Rs. 74, Rs. 75, and Rs. 153 is now available for 90 days instead of 180 days. The company is continuously reducing the validity of its prepaid plans i.e Rs. 118, Rs. 187, and Rs. 399. However, these plans are available in Kerala Circle. The Rs. 74 prepaid plan is offering 2GB data and 100 minutes calling. The Rs. 75 plan will offer unlimited calling and 10GB data. The Rs. 153 plan is providing 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS. These plans are specially designed for voice-oriented customers.

