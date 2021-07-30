How To Save Broadband And Landline Installation Charges Of BSNL Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has come up with new offers for its broadband and landline connections. The company has waived off the installation charge for all users; however, this is a limited-time offer and will be available for only 90 days. The largest broadband player announced the services will go live on August 5th, 2021.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Removes Installation Charges: Check All Details

Currently, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) customers have to pay Rs. 250 for getting a new landline connection or a broadband connection on the existing services. However, Bharat Fibre connection.

"Now, the authority has decided "to waive off installation charges of Rs. 250/- (for Cu connections) and Rs. 500/- (for Bharat Fibre connections) currently levied on BSNL Landline/Broadband connections (Cu/Fibre/BBoWiFi/Bharat Air Fibre) on a promotional basis for 90 days in all the circles," BSNL said.

The newly launched offer will remain for 90 days, which users can get free services until November 2nd, 2021. However, there is a catch, as customers have to pay for the modem. In fact, the company is providing different modems for different speed, which means customers have to more if they are looking for high-speed internet plans.

For example, if anyone is looking for a 100 Mbps speed plan, then users will get a dual-band router, which supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that BSNL has removed installation charges as the internet provider has done this thing before.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Leading Broadband Segment: Check All Details

However, one should not forget that other brands like Reliance Jio JioFiber, Airtel Xstream, ACT Fibernet, and Excitel have huge expansion plans, especially, Excitel, which is focussing on tier II and tier III states. But still, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has several segments that fulfill the needs of all and keep launching new plans every day.

