BSNL Launches Most Affordable Pack; Offering 10GB Data And Unlimited Calling

After revising a dozen of plans for its customers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan on a promotional basis. The plan is known as FRC-45 and will be available for all customers from Friday (July 9th, 2021).

BSNL FRC-45 Promotional Plan Details

The BSNL FRC-45 promotional plan is priced at Rs. 45, which is valid for 15 days. These prepaid plan ships unlimited calling in home and national roaming. These calling services are available in Mumbai and Delhi. This plan also ships 100 messages along with 10GB of high-speed data.

Notably, this plan is on a promotional basis and will be available for August 6th, 2021. In addition, the state-run telecom operator ships free SIM. This prepaid plan also offers services on Blackout days. Besides, users are allowed to migrate to another prepaid plan of the company as per the requirement after using the same pack for 45 days.

Separately, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers free 4G SIM with Rs. 100 prepaid plan.

BSNL Launches Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 100

Apart from this pack, the telecom operator has launched Rs. 75 and Rs. 94 prepaid pack. The first special tariff voucher of Rs. 75 ships 2GB of data and 100 minutes for calling for 60 days. It also includes BSNL tunes, whereas Rs. 94 STV ships 3GB of data in total.

The STV Rs. 94 also offers 100 minutes for calling for 90 days. However, after consuming the entire minutes, users have to pay 30 paise per minute for calling. This plan also ships BSNL tunes for 60 days.

BSNL Prepaid Plan of Rs. 447: Check Details

Meanwhile, the telecom operator BSNL launches Rs. 447 for its customers. The Rs. 447 prepaid plan offers 100GB of data without any daily limit, which means users don't have to worry about the data.

This pack also offers content from Eros Now, reports Telecomtalk. This plan also offers 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for 60 days. It is worth considering that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is planning to launch its 4G services; however, it is facing major issues in getting the spectrum.

