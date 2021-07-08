BSNL Extends Validity Of Promotional Broadband Plans; Offering Unlimited Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

After getting a good response from the customers, BSNL has extended the validity of the promotional broadband plan. These broadband plans are priced at Rs. 449, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. However, these plans are not available in all circles and all users should check the company's website to availability of the plan.

The updated broadband plans will be available until October and all are available on annual, six months, and monthly basis. So, let's find out the offers of the revised BSNL plans.

BSNL Updated Broadband Plan Details

The first plan of Rs. 449 is known as Fibre Basic plan. This plan ships 30 Mbps speed and 3300GB of data. Besides, users will get access to unlimited calling to all networks in the country. However, after six months, users will be migrated to Rs. 599 plan, where they will get 60 Mbps speed and 3300GB of data. This updated plan is available for both new and existing customers.

BSNL Rs. 799 Broadband Plan: The Bharat Fibre plan offers 100 Mbps speed and 3300GB of data; however, once the data reached the limit to only 2 Mbps.

BSNL Rs. 999 broadband plan ships 200 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Coming to the plan of Rs. 1,499, where the user gets 300 Mbps speed, 4000GB of data, and unlimited calling to all networks, which are operating in the country.

BSNL Regular Broadband Plans List

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plans will cost you Rs. 599 and Rs. 1,277, where the user gets 30 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed. These BSNL regular broadband plans are available for six months and 12 months.

The half-yearly plan is priced at Rs. 7,024, where the user gets 200 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calls. The annual plan is priced at Rs. 13,049 offers 200 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited data.

It is worth noting that BSNL is revising its prepaid and broadband plans ever since private players have become active and launching plans. The company has revised dozens of plans to attract users to its platform.

