JetSpot Data Offers Are Better Than JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Fiber: Plans Details, Price Features

More and more internet service providers are launching their services ever since the demand has been increased in India. Several regional internet players have forayed into the same segment and launched a dozen of a new pack. Similarly, a new brand called JetSpot has launched services in the county.

Notably, JetSpot is a regional player but gives tough competition to leading internet players, such as JioFiber. So, let's have a look at the offers, which JetSpot offers.

JetSpot Details

JetSpot is a regional brand and offers services in Odisha. The company offers four plans in the circle, which are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 2,499 per month. However, its plans of 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps speed plan offers tough competition to the leading internet service provider JioFiber.

100 Mbps and 150 Mbps Plans Of JioFiber And JetSpot

Interestingly, both JioFiber and JetSpot offer plans at similar pricing. These plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 999 per month and ships 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps speed.

Notably, the JioFiber packs of Rs. 699 ships do not offer any over-the-top (OTT) benefits; however, the JetSpot plans offer content from two OTT apps. This pack is known as Lite.

In addition, the JioFiber pack ships 3300GB of data, whereas the JetSpot pack ships 3500GB of data. It includes free unlimited calling. JetSpot ships its services for three months, six months, and yearly plans like JioFiber users are getting.

Additionally, JetSpot users are getting more and more data along with OTT benefits with its broadband plans. The JioFiber plan of Rs. 999 ships 3300GB of data, 150 Mbps speed, unlimited calling for 30 days, whereas JetSpot pack ships 3500GB of data, 150 Mbps, unlimited calling, and content from five apps.

This clearly shows that JetSpot plans ships more data benefit from the leading players as Airtel Xstream data is also behind. However, one should not forget that

JetSpot is limited to one circle, while JioFiber and Airtel Xstream are expanding their reach and plans in the country. However, we believe that if JetSpot starts offering its services to other circles, then it will be very difficult for other players to sustain.

