JioFiber Vs Excitel Broadband Plans: Who Is Offering Better Benefits?

JioFiber and Excitel provide the most affordable plans in the country. Both companies have been expanding services at a fast pace; however, JioFiber is a well-known brand as it has been launched by India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has several plans, whereas Excitel offers three kinds of packs. This means both companies have a different approach for targeting users in the country. But, both of the internet players offer benefits to their users.

Excitel Affordable Broadband Plans

Notably, all the internet plans of Excitel are very economical if we compared with plans of other internet players. The company provides three packs with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed. These plans are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 799, and Rs. 899 per month. Interestingly, none of the internet service providers offer 300 Mbps speed at such affordable prices.

Excitel does not offer content from the OTT application; however, the company ships unlimited data to its subscribers without a FUP limit. It does not ship free calling to users.

JioFiber Affordable Broadband Plans

JioFiber plans of Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 are the most affordable packs under the same segment. The Rs. 399 plan ships 30 Mbps speed for downloading and uploading without any OTT app access. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 699, where users get 100 Mbps speed for downloading and uploading.

This plan does not offer any OTT app access. JioFiber packs provides 3300GB of data along with unlimited calling. However, users have to know that these plans come with 18 percent GST.

It is worth noting that both JioFiber and Excitel plans do not offer access to OTT applications to their users. But, one should not forget that both plans are very economical, but still, Excitel plans are more affordable, which ships more data and speed with three packs.

The packs are available at Rs. 699, Rs. 799, and Rs. 899 offers unlimited data without any FUP, which is again quite unique as none of the players is providing the same benefit; however, it is expanding its reach to other circles, whereas JioFiber is already available in several cities.

