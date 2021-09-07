JioFiber Launches Quarterly Packs: Here's How To Get Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is new to the broadband segment but still, has managed to attract millions of customers on board. The internet player has launched several packs that are providing more benefits than any other player in the industry. The company has launched semi-annual and annual internet packs.

These packs come with several benefits, zero installation charges, and zero security charges. However, the firm has now come up with new packs.

JioFiber Broadband Services

The internet player has now launched quarterly postpaid plans for its customers. The new services will allow users to use the internet for three months and can be booked via the company's website under the JioFiber postpaid banner. However, to use the services, users have to tap on the Book Now option.

How To Choose JioFiber Quarterly Plans

To choose the JioFiber quarterly plans, users have to visit the company website and tap on the JioFiber option. Then, tap on the quarterly pack option and click on Book now option. Under the Book Now option, users have to write a name and mobile number to generate the OTP.

After writing the OTP, users have to fill in PIN code, building, apartment, society name, flat/office/building/plot number, and email ID. Users have to choose between individual and Company institution options.

JioFiber Quarterly Plans Price

Under the quarterly plans of JioFiber, users will get six plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 2,097, Rs. 2,997, Rs. 4,497, Rs. 7,497, Rs. 11, 997, and Rs. 25, 497. The Rs. 2,097 offers benefits for three months, unlimited data, and 100 Mbps speed.

The Rs. 2,997 plan offers unlimited data, 150 Mbps speed, Jio apps, free calling, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Kids, Amazon Prime, and content from more applications. The Rs. 4,497 offers services for three months, unlimited calling, 300 Mbps speed, and content from all leading applications.

The Rs. 7,497 offers unlimited data and calling benefits. It includes 500 Mbps speed, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more application. The Rs. 11,997 offers services for three months, unlimited calling, data, 1 Gbps speed, and content benefit from several apps. Similarly, there is a pack of Rs. 25,497, which offers similar offers and 6,600GB of data for three months.

Best Mobiles in India