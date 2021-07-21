Netplus Broadband Rs.999 Plan Offering More Benefits Than JioFiber And Airtel Xstream Fiber Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Netplus Broadband has become very active and increasing its presence in several circles in the country. This is not the only brand that is expanding its reach, other regional brands have recently entered into the same segment. These brands are trying their best to compete with leading brands like JioFiber, Xstream Fibre, and Bharat Fibre.

However, Netplus Broadband is limited to northern states like UP, Delhi, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The company is providing plans, which are attractive in these locations that are giving a tough fight to the leading brands. So, in that way, we are comparing the Netplus broadband plan of Rs. 999 broadband plan with other brands, such as JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre.

Netplus Broadband Plan Of Rs. 999 Details

The Rs. 999 Netplus Broadband plan offers unlimited data along with 200 Mbps speed. This plan also ships unlimited calling services, content from several applications, such as Zee5, Eros Now, and Zee5.

In addition, this plan offers an IPTV subscription along with 335+ SD channels. This is the only feature, which makes this plan different from other internet players.

Airtel Xstream Fibre And Reliance Jio JioFiber Rs. 999 Broadband Plan Details

The JioFiber plan of Rs. 999 offers 3,300GB of data, unlimited calling, Disney+ Hotstar, and access to Amazon Prime. Additionally, users will get an IPTV subscription with JioTV. On the other hand, this plans ships only 150 Mbps speed, which is less than Netplus Broadband plans.

Airtel Xstream Fibre plan of Rs. 999 offers 200 Mbs speed, access to applications like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and some other Airtel services. It includes unlimited calling too; however, this plan does not ship IPTV subscriptions. This is the only difference between Netplus Broadband and Airtel Xstream Fibre plans.

This shows that Netplus plans are better than Airtel Xstream Fibre and JioFiber; however, the presence of the former internet player is a major drawback as it is limited to few circles only, whereas JioFiber and Xstream Fibre are in almost circles. BSNL's presence in rural areas is far better than other internet players, this is why it is leading the segment.

