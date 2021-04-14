How To Get Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Via Flipkart Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Disney+ Hotstar, formerly Hotstar is an Indian OTT platform owned by Novi Digital Entertainment, which is a subsidiary of Star India. There are two types of paid subscriptions in Disney+ Hotstar - VIP and Premium and these are priced at different ranges and offer different benefits.

When it comes to subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar, you will get the VIP subscription at Rs. 399 for 12 months and the Premium connection at Rs. 999 for 12 months. What's interesting is that you can get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription even via Flipkart SuperCoins as follows.

Before heading on to the steps, remember that the offer code is case sensitive and one user can redeem the subscription offer only once. Also, it should be redeemed within 15 days of the claim. If you are not able to apply the offer on the first go, wait for 24 hours and recheck the same or contact customer care.

How To Get Disney+ Hotstar Via Flipkart

Step 1: To get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 12 months, click here. To get Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for 12 months, click here.

Step 2: Click on Buy voucher.

Step 3: Download or Install Disney+ Hotstar app.

Step 4: Open the app.

Step 5: Choose 1 year VIP or Premium plan.

Step 6: Apply purchased voucher code and complete the subscription process.

Step 7: Hit Confirm.

Remember that the payment will be made via Flipkart SuperCoins available in your account. If you want to get a VIP subscription, then you need to pay 399 SuperCoins. On the other hand, for the Premium subscription service, you should pay 999 SuperCoins. You will get these SuperCoins by ordering on the e-commerce portal. While the regular customers get two SuperCoins for each Rs. 100 spent on the website, the Flipkart Plus members get four SuperCoins.

Once the above-mentioned steps are done, the Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual membership will be activated for the account you have logged in to. If you are already a VIP or Premium subscriber, then this offer will not be applicable. Remember that the offer is applicable only once per user, as mentioned above.

