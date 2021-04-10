Hotstar VIP vs Hotstar Premium: Which One To Pick? Features oi-Vivek

If you are aware of the OTT platforms available in India, then, you must have already known that Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the most used streaming services in the country. Disney Plus Hotstar offers three tiers of service, a free tier, where, users won't be able to use most of the features or services offered by the platform, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP tier, and Disney Plus Hotstar Premium tier.

If you are planning to get subscribed to either of these services, then, which one should you get. Here are some of the differences between the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription plan.

Both Plans Offer Unlimited Live Sports

If you love to watch online live sports, then both Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and Disney Plus Hotstar Premium offer unlimited live sports such as Cricket, Football, and more. So, no matter which one you pick, you can enjoy free live sports streaming without any issue.

Hotstar Specials And Star Serials Before TV

Both Disney Plus Hotstar VIP and the Disney Plus Hotstar Premium will make you feel privileged, as they offer exclusive content like Hotstar specials and you can also watch the serials from Star channels even before they are broadcasted on television.

You Can Also Enjoy Hotstar Multiplex Movies

No matter if you are a Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscriber or a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscriber, you can enjoy the movies released on Hotstar Multiplex (First-Day First-Show). So, no matter which one you subscribe to, you get to enjoy these benefits.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Offers Hollywood Movies In English

Disney Plus Hotstar has an abundant collection of Hollywood movies, and one can only access every movie from this catalog, especially in English with only Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription. Some of these Bollywood movies are also dubbed into Indian languages such as Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Bangla, which are accessible to Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscribers.

English shows & Disney+ Originals Are Only For Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Subscribers

Disney Plus Hotstar has some of the best English web series (including Silicon Valley and Game Of Thrones), which will only be available to Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscribers, and Disney Plus Hotstar VIP users won't be able to access these titles. In order to access these, you need to get the premier tier Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Offers Add Free User Experience

Despite being a paid subscription service, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP users have to tolerate ads across the service, which is a bummer. However, that's not the case with the Disney Plus Hotstar Premium users, who can enjoy an ad-free user experience.

One Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Account Supports Two Screens

If you have a single Disney Plus Hotstar Premium account, you can concurrently stream content on two devices. If you are a Disney Plus Hotstar VIP user, then, you can only watch the content on a single device. This makes sure that a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium user can watch a different show on his phone or laptop while the same account can be used to stream content on a smart TV at the same time.

Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Offers High-Resolution Streaming

If you have a 4K television in your home, then, it is best to get the Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription, as it offers up to 4K resolution (on supported movies and shows). The maximum resolution offered by the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP account is 720p, so, you end up watching low-resolution content, as most phones, laptops, and televisions now offer at least 1080p resolution. When it comes to audio, both plans offer Dolby 5.1 audio output, again on supported devices.

Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Is Almost Free, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Is Expensive

Last but not the least, the pricing, which is the major deciding factor to choose between these two services. Most telecom providers are now bundling Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions with nominal recharge plans, this means, most users can actually get a free annual Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription.

When it comes to Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, one can either get a monthly subscription for Rs. 299 per month or the annual subscription costs Rs. 1499, which makes it a much expensive plan, especially when compared to the price of the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription.

Which One Should You Get?

If you are happy with watching Indian movies, streaming live sports, and if the ads do not bother you, just get the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription. However, if you are into pop culture, then, you need to get a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription. Do note that, one Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription can be used on two devices. So, get this subscription and split it with your friend or family.

