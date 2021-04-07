List of Apps To Watch IPL For Free | Apps To Watch IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free Without Subscription Features oi-Vivek

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kickstart from April 9th, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians. If you are a short-format cricket fan, then you might have already figured out where to catch these matches live in action. If not, then we are here to help you.

Here is the list of apps and services that offers IPL streaming. We have also included some of the apps that offer the live streaming of IPL 2021 without requiring any sort of subscription.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar is the best app to catch the IPL live-in-action. Telecom players like Airtel and Jio are offering Disney Plus Hotstar subscriptions at affordable pricing, and multiple recharge plans offer a year-long Disney Plus Hotstar subscription at a fraction of cost.

You can also buy an annual membership for the Display Plus Hotstar VIP for Rs. 399 or the Disney Plus Hotstar premium membership for Rs. 1,499. In both cases, you can live-stream the IPL in various regional Indian languages, including English.

Jio Offers For Watching IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free

Jio offers multiple plans, that offer both data and Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions. The most affordable option that Jio offers is the Rs. 401 recharge plan, which offers 28 days of validity with 3GB 4G data per day and 6GB additional data. On top of that, you also get free voice and video calls with 100 free SMSs per day. This plan includes a free one-year subscription for Display Plus Hotstar VIP, which in itself costs Rs. 399, making this the best plan that offers free IPL streaming.

You can also get a free Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscription for a year with Rs. 589 plan, which offers 56 days of validity with a total of 112GB 4G Data. You can also recharge your Jio number for Rs. 2,599, which offers one-year validity, along with a free Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

Jio also offers additional add-on plans that offer lots of 4G data and Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions for a year. Ex: you can recharge for Rs. 612 to get 72GB of data, and this pack is valid till the validity of the primary pack.

Jio Postpaid Plus Offers For Watching IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free

If you are a Jio Postpaid plus member, then Jio will offer IPL 2021 live streaming for free for every plan, starting with the Rs. 399 plan, which offers 75GB of data. Unlike the prepaid plan, the postpaid plan also offers a free subscription to Prime Video, Netflix, and data rollover of up to 200GB.

Airtel Offers For Watching IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free

Even if you are an Airtel user, you can recharge your number for Rs. 401, which offers 3GB data per day with 28 days validity, and Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions for a year. However, this plan does not offer voice calling benefits. If you want that, then, you need to recharge for Rs. 448, which offers all the aforementioned benefits in addition to free voice calls and 100 free messages per day.

Recharging your Airtel number with Rs. 599 will offer 56 days of validity with 2GB 4GB data per day. Similarly, recharging your Airtel number with 2698 will offer a year-long validity with 2GB data per day and Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions for a year, which allows users to stream IPL for free.

Vi Offers For Watching IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free

If you are a Vi customer, then, recharging your number for Rs. 401 will offer free Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions for a year with 2GB 4GB data and unlimited calls for 28 days. On top of that, it also offers additional 16GB of 4G data and 100 SMSs per day.

Recharging your Vi connection with Rs. 501 recharge plan also offers Display Plus Hotstar VIP subscriptions for a year with 7GB of 4G data. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Recharging your Vi number with Rs. 601 and 801 will also offer free IPL streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar with 3GB data per day for 56 days and 84 days, respectively.

Jio Fiber Offers For Watching IPL 2021 Live Streaming Free

If you have a Jio Fiber connection, then, you can watch IPL 2021 for free if you have subscribed to a pack of Rs. 999 (150Mbps), Rs. 1499 (300Mbps), Rs. 2,499 (500Mbps), 3,999 (1000Mbps), and 8,499 (1,000Mbps). All these plans offer free IPL streaming via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Tata Sky Subscribers Can Watch IPL 2021 For Free Without Disney Plus Hotstar

If you have a Tata Sky DTH connection with a sports pack subscription, then you can watch the IPL 2021 on your smartphone by downloading the Tata Sky app on both Android and iOS devices for free. To do the same, you have to login into the app using your Tata Sky DTH connection credentials.

Flipkart Users Can Also Watch IPL 2021 For Free

If you are an avid shopper on Flipkart, then, there is a high chance that you have accumulated around 399 SuperCoins, which can be redeemed for a free Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription. If you have 1499 SuperCoins, then you can also subscribe to the Disney Plus Hotstar premium plan, which also offers free streaming of IPL 2021.

Best Mobiles in India