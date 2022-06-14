Can You Actually Make Gold Out Of Old Gadgets?

Can You Get Gold From Old Electronics?

Yes, absolutely. One can extract gold from select "electronic" components that might have actual gold in them. Gold recovery from e-waste can be done in a non-chemical way and a chemical way. While there is no instant gold removing solution from old electronics, one has to follow a strict process guideline to actually get gold from old gadgets.

Is It Worth Scrapping Electronics For Gold?

It depends. We don't recommend scrapping your working electronics for extracting gold, in fact, old gadgets will have more gold than newer gadgets. However, if you have some unused components, then you can try to extract gold from them as they are already at the end of their life cycle.

There is no fastest way to extract gold from electronics, and it is actually a tedious process. While there are reports that extraction of gold from electronics can be done with vinegar it is not that simple. While vinegar does help to extract the gold from old gadgets, the recovered solution has to be further processed to get the actual gold in solid form.

What Old Electronics Have The Most Gold?

As I have mentioned before, components like CPU, GPU, and RAM sticks will have the most gold. Companies do coat a layer of gold on the contact points of these components, as gold is a very good conductor.

Similarly, gold is also used in electronics as it is the least reactive element in the periodic table and helps electronic components from getting corroded. Some circuit boards will also have a trace of gold, and to extract gold from circuit boards, the boards have to be cut into pieces to improve the efficiency of the gold extraction process.

Chemicals Used To Extract Gold From Electronics?

Aqua regia is the only solution that is capable of converting solid gold into a solution. Aqua regia solution is created using the two most potent acids -- hydrochloric acid and nitric acid. The Aqua regia solution is also known for releasing toxic fumes, and if it comes in contact with the human body/skin, it will burn the part in no time. Hence, the Aqua regia solution has to be dealt with very carefully.

How Much Gold Can You Get From Electronics?

There is no definite answer to this question. It varies from item to item. To extract around 1gram of gold, you need a lot of electronic items. Hence, for a small-scale operation, extracting gold from gadgets is not actually feasible. It's only worth the money or time when it's done on an industrial scale.

The Fastest Way To Extract Gold From Electronics

We don't advise individuals to extract gold from gadgets, and it is always best to recycle your old gadgets. However, if you still want to learn about the fastest way to extract gold from electronics, then here is a detailed tutorial regarding the same.

First, make sure to collect all the scrap gadgets and electronics. In fact, components like SIM cards and LCD panels will also have traces of gold in them. Strip the parts of the gadgets that might have gold, which will usually shine yellow color.

Mix weak hydrogen peroxide with hydrochloric acid in a 1:2 ratio. Pour this solution into a beaker that contains the stripped parts that contain gold and stir it evenly. This solution will separate the gold flakes from the rest of the components.

Next, filter out the solution and collect the gold flakes into another beaker. Now, take a clay blow and heat it with a blow torch. Make sure to wear all the necessary safety gear and add a bit of borax to the clay bowl which helps to reduce the melting temperature of gold. If done correctly, you should have a shiny and tiny bead of 100 percent gold.