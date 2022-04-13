Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Feasible High-Performance CPU

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700K Specifications

Number Of Cores: 12

Number Of threads: 20

Base Clock Speed: 2.7GHz (E-Cores) 3.6GHz (P-Cores)

Boost Clock Speed: 5.0GHz (Max Turbo Frequency)

Total L3 Cache: 25MB

Total L2 Cache: 12MB

PCI Express Version: PCIe 5.0

Lithography: Intel 7

Package: FCLGA1700

TDP: 125W (Base Power) 190W (Max Turbo Power)

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Testbench Specifications

We borrowed most of the components from MSI India. Our build was based on the MSI Z690 Unify DDR5 motherboard, which is easily one of the best motherboards that you can pair with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7 processor. The motherboard has five M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD slots, four-slot DDR5 RAM support, and it even supports Wi-Fi 6E networking.

We used the MSI 3090 Suprim X GPU, which is again one of the most powerful graphics cards in the world, and the CPU and the GPU were powered by the modular MSI A850GF Power Supply, which is plenty enough to fuel these powerful computing components. We paired the CPU with the MSI K360 Liquid Cooler, which is a triple fan radiator style cooler with an LED display.

Our test bench also had 32GB ( Kingston 16x2 5200Mhz DDR5) RAM, and we used Silicon Power XS70 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. We threw everything into the MSI Vampiric 300R, which came with a transparent panel, allowing users to show off the RGB lighting in style. These are pretty much the best possible components that one could pair with the Intel Core i7-12700K.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: What's New?

When it comes to technical aspects, the Intel Core i7-12700K is similar to SKUs in the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. It also comes with the same hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P-cores and E-Cores, offering great single-threaded and multi-threaded performance. Hence, in theory, the Intel Core i7-12700K should offer great gaming performance and should also be able to handle professional workloads.

When compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i7-12700K has fewer P-cores (eight) and E-cores (4). It also has a slightly lower Max Turbo Frequency of 5GHz. The rest of the features such as DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen5 support are identical to that of the high-end 12th Gen Intel core processors.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Geekbench 5 Performance

On Geekbench 5, the Intel Core i7-12700K posted 1748 points on single-core and 15429 points on multi-core CPU tests. While the single-core performance of the Intel Core i7-12700K is slightly lower than the Intel Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i7-12700K actually offers slightly better performance in the multi-core Geekbench 5 benchmark test.

This could be due to the fact that the Core i9-12900K has a slightly higher Max Turbo frequency while the Intel Core i9-12700K has slightly better base clock speeds. Do note that, even on the single-core performance, the difference between the Intel Core i9-12900K and the Intel Core i7-12700K is very negligible.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Cinebench R23 Performance

The Intel Core i7-12700K posted 1867 points on the single-core Cinebench R23 test and 22292 points on the Cinebench R23 multi-core test. As per this test, the Intel Core i9-12900K, as expected outperforms the Intel Core i7-12700K on both single-core and multi-core tests.

However, the Intel Core i7-12700K outperforms the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in single-core tests by a huge margin, hence the Intel Core i7-12700K comes out as a better processor, especially for tasks like gaming, which mostly depend on single-core performance.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: CPU-Z Performance

CPU-Z is another simple benchmark tool to test the single-thread and multi-thread capabilities of a processor. The Intel Core i7-12700K posted 783.2 points on single-thread and 9319.5 points on multi-thread performance. Again, the Intel Core i7-12700K outperforms the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in single-thread test, while the AMD's top offering continues to maintain the lead due to its higher number of threads on multi-thread test.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Blender Test Performance

On Blender benchmark (v3.1.0), the Intel Core i7-12700K processed 152 monster samples per minute, 84 junkshop samples per minute, and 72 classroom samples per minute. As we used a previous version of the Blender benchmark on other CPUs, we won't be able to compare those results with the Intel Core i7-12700K.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: 3D Mark 10 Performance

On the 3D Mark Time Spy test, the Intel Core i7-12700K with the RTX 3090 GPU posted 19330 points. Do note that, this is a GPU-bound benchmark. As we haven't used any RTX 3090 GPU with other CPUs, we won't be able to compare the performance of this combo with the competition.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: PC Mark 10 Test

On PC Mark 10 test, our test RIG, powered by the Intel Core i7-12700K posted 8624 points. On the Essentials test, the PC scored 10952 points, on the Productivity test, the PC posted 10435 points, and lastly on the Digital Content Creation test, the PC posted 15232 points.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Gaming Performance

The "K" series processors from Intel are known for their gaming capabilities, and when we combined the Intel Core i7-12900K with the MSI 3090 Suprim X GPU, you get an almost top-tier gaming PC, which should handle most games at 1440p and 2160p without any issue. As we used a 1440p monitor, we did not record the 4K capabilities of this setup and only measured gaming performance at 1440p and 1080p resolution.

On Far Cry 6, which is one of the latest AAA titles, we got an average FPS of 140 at 1080p (high) and 137 at 1440p (high) settings. Similarly, on Forza Horizon 5, the PC offered an average FPS of 83 at 1080p resolution and 82 at 1440p resolution at the highest graphics quality and ray-tracing turned on.

Lastly, for Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, we got an average FPS of (with RTX) 165 at 1080p resolution and an average FPS of 139 at 1440p resolution. These numbers clearly highlight the fact that when it comes to gaming the Intel Core i7-12700K is a great pick. Do note that, going with the Intel Core i9-12900K might slightly improve the performance. However, the difference will be less than five percent.

Intel Core i7-12700K Review: Verdict

The Intel Core i7-12700K is a great upper-mid range CPU that can fulfill both gaming and professional needs with its hybrid CPU architecture. Considering the price point, you could pair this CPU with a GPU like an RTX 3070 or even an RTX 3070 Ti to build a compelling PC that can handle modern AAA games with ease.

Intel's current 12th Gen "K" series contains models like the Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Intel Core i9-12900K. The Intel Core i7-12700K offers the right balance between price and performance, and this is a great CPU for a 1440p-class gaming RIG.