Why Reliance Jio And Airtel Internet Plans Are Not For Everyone?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have launched dozens of internet plans for their customers. However, you'll be surprised to know that their all plans are not for everyone, which means some plans are costly and not affordable for all. Basically, these plans are designed for enterprises.

Notably, both companies have a very strong presence in the telecom and internet segment. Additionally, both leading internet players are providing plans at similar pricing. So, let's have a look at those internet plans, which are costly and designed for enterprises.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Costly Plan: Check Details

The Airtel plan of Rs. 3,999 offers 1Gbps speed, unlimited data (3300GB Data), unlimited calling (including local and STD calls). This plan also ships Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, premium access of Zee5 application, Airtel Xstream app subscription, and Amazon Prime. Notably, this plan does not include the GST rates, which is 18 percent.

Besides, there is a plan of Rs. 1,499 plan offers unlimited calling, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime, and complimentary Xstream box.

Reliance Jio Plan OfRs. 2,499, Rs 3,999, And Rs 8,499: Check Details

Reliance Jio offers three plans under the same segment. The Rs. 2,499 internet plan offers 500 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and 15 OTT applications close to Rs. 1,650 per month. These apps include content from all Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, ALT Balaji, and more.

The second plan of Rs. 3,999 offer 1Gbps speed, unlimited calling, and access content from 15 applications, including Netflix, Sony LIV, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and ALT Balaji. It includes 3300GB of data too. The Rs. 8,499 pack ships 1Gbps speed and content from leading apps per month (which is close to Rs. 1800 per month).

It is worth noting that these broadband plans are not for all because both packs are loaded with benefits. In addition, these plans provide a 1 Gbps speed, which is quite high as a normal household can handle 300 Mbps speed even multiple devices connected with the device. This is why we believe that these plans are designed for businesses and offices where high speed is required.

