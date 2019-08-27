Hathway Offering 50Mbps Speed For Rs 399 Per Month: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching unlimited data broadband plans, Hathway has introduced a new plan where it offers 50Mbps speed at Rs. 399 per month. However, this plan is limited to a few circles.

Here Are The Details

To subscribe to this offer, initially, you have to pay a non-refundable registration amount which is Rs. 1,999 then only you can avail the benefit of this offer, reports Telecomtalk.

According to the report, the company is also providing a plan same benefit at Rs 449 per month, but under this offer, you will get a discount of Rs 100 on the monthly rental which means that you can avail this offer for Rs 349 only.

Notably, the company has many plans for its Hyderabad circle starting from 25Mbps speed which comes under gold subscription for Rs.349 per month, while the other plan offers 50Mbps speed at Rs. 399, 75Mbps connection at Rs. 399, 100Mbps speed for Rs. 549 and 125Mbps connection for Rs. 599.

Hathway is also offering a streaming device called Playbox at Rs. 899. And it offers a free subscription of many OTT players like Netflix, Sun NXT and Yupp TV.

To recall, the company has recently launched where it ships 100Mbps speed at Rs. 699 per month. Under this plan, users will be getting 1TB data. However, the speed will reduce to 3Mbps once the given data is over.

Our thought

Ever since Reliance Jio has announced the commercial launch date of JioFiber earlier known as Jio GigaFiber, almost all broadband providers are revising plans to garner more subscribers. Airtel has also recently announced that it is offering 1000GB of additional data to its broadband users along with some additional benefits. So we believe that Hathway has also joined the bandwagon and it is all set to give a tough fight to JioFiber.

