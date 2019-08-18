Hathway Now Offers 100Mbps Plans Starting From Rs. 699: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Internet Service Provider, Hathway Broadband has launched a new plan just a few days after the introduction of Reliance Jio Fiber. Under this new plan, the company is now offering 100Mbps at Rs. 699 per month.

With Rs. 699 plan, customers will be getting 1TB data and once the given data ends the speed will be reduced to 3Mbps. And if a customer wants to continue with this plan for six or 12 months, they will have to pay Rs. 4,194 and Rs. 8,388, reports TelecomTalk.

Here Are The Details

Whereas, the 150Mbps and 200Mbps speed plans are also available for three months at prices of Rs 4,497 and Rs 5,997 respectively. On the other hand, the company is providing Rs. 2,500 worth of benefits with its streaming device Playbox that can be availed at Rs. 899. The new Playbox also offers free OTT service subscriptions like Netflix, Sun NXT, ZEE5, and Yupp TV.

According to the report, the company is also providing free OTT service subscriptions to lure customers and it can be connected to your Television via HDMI port.

The steaming device comes pre-installed with an app like VOOT and YouTube. Users can install apps via the Google Play Store since it runs Android TV platform.

However, the new Playbox does not offer with any Live TV service like ACT Stream TV 4K, instead, it comes with the pre-installed app.

Our Thoughts

Ever since Jio has announced the launch of its GigaFiber services, almost all broadband providers are coming up with new plans to woo new customers. But as of now, Hathway is only providing this service in the Kolkata area. So we expect that the company will soon expand this offer to all cities where they are operating to give tough fight to other broadband providers.

