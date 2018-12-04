Jio GigaFiber Effects: Hathway offering free Wi-Fi Router worth Rs 3,099

Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber broadband services in India soon. It seems other broadband providers are have already started preparing to hold their customer base. Jio is expected to once again come with its extremely affordable plans and give a tough competition to other brands. Keeping this in mind Hathway is offering 3X powerful Wi-Fi router of worth Rs 3,099 for free.

Hathway is a broadband and cable provider and its business is spread across the country. Apart from the free router, the company is also offering a new connection with the 50mbps speed with a data limit of 500GB for a month at Rs 899. It seems Hathway is attracting new customers to join the subscriber base before the launch of Jio GigaFiber launch.

How to apply for a new connection

For applying for the new connection you need to click this link.

This link will take you to the Hathway official website.

Once you are there on the website you can see a form on the right under enter your details banner.

Here you need to fill in your details like name, contact number, email address, and your location.

Once you are done with the form just click on "Subscribe Now" and your form will be submitted to the service provider.

Within 24 hours you will get a call from the service operator, who will consult you about the plan and offers. The service provider will ask you for your exact address and set up an installation at your home.

The company is promoting this offer as "Hathway's #EverySpotHotSpot Offer brings you a Wi-Fi router so powerful you'll now enjoy internet access in every corner of your house."

Recently the company has come up with a new monthly rental plan of Rs 349 without any FUP limit. Now, the users will be able to access unlimited downloads and browsing for just Rs 349 at speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

Also Read: Best features of Jio GigaFiber broadband service