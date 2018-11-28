ENGLISH

Jio GigaFiber effect: Hathway launched Rs 349 broadband plan without FUP limit

Hathway is getting ready to face Jio GigaFiber as the launch is coming close. The company has launched a plan and lift the FUP limit to hold its customer base.

    Hathway a known cable and broadband service operator has introduced a new plan for its customers. It seems that the company has started preparing for the Jio GigaFiber. The new plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 349 without any FUP limit. So the customers will be able to access unlimited downloads and browsing for just Rs 349 at speeds of up to 50 Mbps. It seems that cable and broadband operators gave already started offering better deals and offers to hold their customer base.

    Jio GigaFiber effect: Hathway launched Rs 349 broadband plan

     

    Hathway Rs 349 broadband plan comes with unlimited data at 50Mbps speeds. Moreover, there are no restrictions on downloading or streaming content from YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime or even online multiplayer gaming which consumes a lot of bandwidth. Currently, the plan is only available in the Hyderabad market. Hope the company will soon make the plan available for other circles.

    Meanwhile, Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband is expected to launch soon and the Jio Fiber Preview Offer will start from January 2019. It seems the company is all set to enter the broadband industry with a blast. Currently, the Jio GigaFiber are distributed under three main types, Special Plans, Speed Based Plans, and Volume Based Plans.

    Here are the Jio GigaFiber plans

    Jio GigaFiber Special PlansData LimitSpeed LimitTotal Validity
    Rs 500300GB50Mbps30 Days
    Rs 700450GB50Mbps30 Days
    Rs 999600GB100Mbps30 Days
    Rs 1299750GB100Mbps30 Days
    Rs 1500900GB100Mbps30 Days

    Jio GigaFiber effect: Hathway launched Rs 349 broadband plan

     

    Jio GigaFiber installation is completely free. But you have to pay the security for the router, but the company will refund the money whenever the user wants to end the subscription. The welcome offer is provided for 90 days validity. In these 90 days, users can enjoy unlimited broadband service.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
