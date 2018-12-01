ENGLISH

Hathway broadband plans revised to compete with Jio GigaFiber; no FUP for users in select cities

It is evident that Hathway has started revamping its products and services after the introduction and rollout of the Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service.

    Hathway recently revised its broadband tariff plans for the users in Hyderabad. It removed the FUP limit associated with the plans in order to make it beneficial for the users. Eventually, users of the service provider will experience high speeds at affordable pricing without the concern of the cap on the data benefits.

    Hathway broadband plans revised to compete with Jio GigaFiber

     

    With this move, the ISP offers 125Mbps speed with the monthly broadband plan priced at Rs. 649. Also, the Rs. 399 plan offers data speed of 25Mbps. On the whole, the lineup offers six different monthly broadband plans called Hero, Super, Lightening, Freedom, Thunder, and Rapid.

    Hathway broadband plans

    Talking about the Hathway plan called Thunder, it is priced at Rs. 649 and offers speed of 125Mbps. It can be availed on long-term basis with the six months subscription priced at Rs. 3,549 and 12 months subscription priced at Rs. 6,588. After the recent revision, these plans do not come with any FUP limit, claims a TelecomTalk report.

    The report goes on stating that Hathway subscribers in Hyderabad can opt for the 100Mbps speed plan called Freedom priced at Rs. 599 per month. This can be availed at Rs. 3,294 and Rs. 5,988 for six months and 12 months respectively. Take a look at the plans, the cost and speed of the Hathway broadband plans from the table below. Remember that like the Thunder plan, all these plans do not have any FUP in Hyderabad.

    Plan nameHeroSuperLightningThunderFreedomRapid
    Speed50Mbps25Mbps75Mbps100Mbps125Mbps80Mbps
    FUP (monthly)NA-----
    Post FUPNA-----
    Subscription Fee (1 month)349NA349499549349
    Subscription Fee (6 months)269423942649329435942694
    Subscription Fee (12 months)478845004788598865884788

     

    However, you will have to pay the installation charges on the monthly plans and additional taxes as well. These plans are subject to the area feasibility and might not be available in all the regions.

