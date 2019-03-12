ACT Fibernet extends partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings News oi-Priyanka Dua ACT Fibernet and CSK together will host exciting contests and engagement activities for the fans.

India's largest fiber-focused wired broadband Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet has extended its partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings as its official internet partner.

As part of the partnership, ACT Fibernet will provide incredibly fast wi-fi connectivity during all the CSK matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"CSK is one of the most celebrated teams and the reigning champion of IPL(Indian Premier League). We are immensely excited to be their chosen connectivity partner," ACT Fibernet's COO Sandeep Gupta said.

"Through this partnership, our aim is to elevate the in-stadium experience for fans and players," he said.

Further, to optimize the in-stadium experience, ACT Fibernet and CSK together will host exciting contests and engagement activities for the fans. Chosen lucky winners will win a chance to free match tickets, signed memorabilia and interact with their favorite CSK cricketers.

ACT has also joined hands with Netflix. As part of this partnership, ACT Fibernet's existing and new customers who select from the newly launched 6-month and 12-month 'Entertainment' plan variants will be able to seamlessly pay for their monthly Netflix subscription through their ACT Fibernet bill. This will also enable customers to receive an assured cashback of up to Rs. 350 per month on their ACT bills, which will be added to their ACT accounts.

The offer will be available for ACT Fibernet customers from March 6, 2019, across Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and will be subsequently expanded to other markets.