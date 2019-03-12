ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ACT Fibernet extends partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings

    ACT Fibernet and CSK together will host exciting contests and engagement activities for the fans.

    By
    |

    India's largest fiber-focused wired broadband Internet Service Provider  ACT Fibernet has extended its partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings as its official internet partner.

    ACT Fibernet extends partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings

     

    As part of the partnership, ACT Fibernet will provide incredibly fast wi-fi connectivity during all the CSK matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

    "CSK is one of the most celebrated teams and the reigning champion of IPL(Indian Premier League). We are immensely excited to be their chosen connectivity partner," ACT Fibernet's COO Sandeep Gupta said.

    "Through this partnership, our aim is to elevate the in-stadium experience for fans and players," he said.

    Further, to optimize the in-stadium experience, ACT Fibernet and CSK together will host exciting contests and engagement activities for the fans. Chosen lucky winners will win a chance to free match tickets, signed memorabilia and interact with their favorite CSK cricketers.

    Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet said, "Through this partnership, our aim is to elevate the in-stadium experience for the fans and players. As part of our brand promise of Advantage Speed, we believe our unmatchable speed and futuristic technology, will provide a never before Wi-Fi experience to the users."

    ACT has also joined hands with Netflix. As part of this partnership, ACT Fibernet's existing and new customers who select from the newly launched 6-month and 12-month 'Entertainment' plan variants will be able to seamlessly pay for their monthly Netflix subscription through their ACT Fibernet bill. This will also enable customers to receive an assured cashback of up to Rs. 350 per month on their ACT bills, which will be added to their ACT accounts.

    The offer will be available for ACT Fibernet customers from March 6, 2019, across Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and will be subsequently expanded to other markets.

    Read More About: act fibernet chennai news internet
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 22:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue