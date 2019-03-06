ACT Fibernet offers up to Rs. 350 cashback per month on Netflix subscription News oi-Priyanka Dua This will also enable customers to receive an assured cashback of up to Rs. 350 per month on their bills, which will be added to their accounts.

India's largest fiber broadband provider ACT Fibernet has joined hands with leading entertainment service, Netflix.

The internet provider said that its customers who select from the newly introduced six-month and 12-month 'Entertainment' plans will get Netflix subscription through ACT Fibernet's bill.

This will also enable customers to receive an assured cashback of up to Rs. 350 per month on their bills, which will be added to their accounts.

"In line with our brand philosophy Feel the Advantage, we are excited to partner with Netflix, one of the most preferred choices of entertainment for our customers, and provide exceptional benefits and convenience to our users who will now be able to stream and enjoy the best of 4K and HD content seamlessly," Ravi Karthik, Marketing Head, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said.

Further, under our advantage entertainment promise, we are delighted to launch a unique assured cashback program for all our customers who choose to subscribe for Netflix via ACT, he added.

The offer will be available from tomorrow, March 7, 2019, across Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and will be subsequently expanded to other markets.

Abhishek Nag, Director - Business Development, Netflix India said, "Rising video consumption is at the heart of the growing broadband internet ecosystem in India. We are delighted to partner with ACT Fibernet to enable their customers to pay seamlessly for their Netflix subscription as part of their ACT bill and enjoy our incredible catalog of content on any Internet-connected screen."

This plan is valid In Bengaluru, the ACT Entertainment variants are available on ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT GIGA broadband plans. Likewise, in Hyderabad, ACT Entertainment variants are available on A-Max-1050, A-Max-1299, ACT Incredible and ACT GIGA.

In Chennai, the ACT Entertainment variants are available on ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, ACT Incredible and ACT GIGA. Similarly, in Delhi, the ACT Entertainment variants are available on ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond broadband plans.