ACT Fibernet now offers speeds up to 150 Mbps in Lucknow

ACT Fibernet, India's largest fibre broadband service provider has announced the launch of its high-speed fiber broadband services in Lucknow.

The company has launched three plans such as ACT Silver plan, ACT Gold plan, and ACT Platinum.

The first plan ACT Silver plan will offer 100 Mbps speed with 500 GB FUP limit at Rs. 749. The second plan ACT Gold plan of Rs. 999 will offer 1000 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed and the third plan ACT Platinum is providing 150 Mbps speed, and 1250GB data to the subscribers at Rs 1249.

Additionally, customers subscribing to any of the broadband plans for 6 months will get 1-month complimentary internet connectivity along with 300 GB additional data over the subscription tenure. Similarly, for customers subscribing to the 12 months plan will get an additional 2 months complimentary broadband connectivity with 1200 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

As an introductory offer, ACT Fibernet is waiving off installation charges on all the plans for the first 30 days post the launch.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said, "We are excited to bring our services and high-speed broadband connectivity in Lucknow. Known as a multicultural city with a thriving urban population, it is one of our focus markets to expand and strengthen our presence in North India. We are confident that with our new offerings customers here will feel the advantage of speed and explore a whole new dimension of home internet experiences."

According to ACT Fibernet India, is witnessing a fervent demand for high-speed broadband, owing to the high data consumption among consumers.

The number of broadband subscribers in India has added over 65 Lakh new broadband subscribers between November 2018 and December 2018 alone, as per a recent report and it is estimated by 2020 internet penetration is set to reach over 600 million users.