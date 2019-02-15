ENGLISH

Exclusive: ACT Fibernet to offer 1Gbps speed in Delhi soon

    After launching India's first 1Gbps (Giga speeds) wired broadband service last year, ACT Fibernet, the internet service provider is now planning to provide the same service in Delhi.

    At present the service is available in three cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

    "We are providing 1Gbps (Giga speeds) in three states and now we will launch this service in Delhi, "Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

    He said the company will launch this service very soon.

    However, a Twitter handle that goes by the name - Tech Voice India has posted a short video which shows that the company is providing 944.63 Mbps of download speed and 942.03 Mbps of upload speeds in Delhi.

    "At present, we are operating in 16 cities and we will be adding three cities in the next six months," he replied when about the company's expansion plan.

    Meanwhile, the company also plans to join hands with a content provider like ZEE 5 and Sony Liv, and others to strengthen its content offerings. The company will also be launching a 24*7 call center and a unified call center number to address customers queries in real time.

    ACT Fibernet is also working with popular gaming cafes, gaming OEMs, and gaming publishers to provide the highest quality gaming experience to users. In addition, ACT Fibernet announced the launch of new brand identity with a new logo.

    The rebranding initiative is a strategic component of ACT Fibernet to becoming the most admired in-home entertainment and interactive internet services provider in India.

    The new brand identity represents ACT Fibernet's differentiated approach towards offering innovative customer-centric solutions that will enhance user experience and provide maximum value.

