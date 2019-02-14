Jio GigaFiber effect: ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick on select internet plans

ACT Fibernet, the popular internet service provider has joined hands with Amazon Fire Stick. Under this partnership, the user will get Amazon Fire Stick with different broadband plans.

The ACT is providing this offer in different cities with different broadband plans like subscribers in Delhi will get this stick under ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans.

Users in Bengaluru will get ACT Storm, ACT GIGA, ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible plans. Meanwhile, the company is providing A-Max 1299, ACT GIGA, A-Max 1050 and Incredible 1999 Fibernet broadband plans in Hyderabad.

Besides this, the company is offering a 50 percent discount on monthly tariffs if a user refers their network to others.

However, there is a catch as this offer is only available in Delhi, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Tirupati.

For those who are not aware, the internet service provider also joined hands with Amazon Pay in August last year.

As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will integrate Amazon Pay on its company website, portal, an app, which will provide the users with an additional channel to make online payments.

E-wallet has become ubiquitous owing to its benefits of being a convenient and secure mode of payment. With an aim to provide a holistic user experience with ACT Fibernet, this latest feature will help accelerate the transaction process and facilitate one tap bill payment.

The e-wallet facility will be made available to all the 1.3 million registered customers across 14 cities where ACT Fibernet has a presence.

In addition to this, Amazon Pay will run exciting cashback offers for ACT Fibernet customers.