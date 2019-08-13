Reliance Jio Fiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber Vs BSNL Vs ACT Fibernet – Broadband Plans And Benefits Compared Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio is now official and is all set to be available from September 5. At the 42nd Annual General Meeting, the company announced the Jio Fiber service commercially and revealed some interesting details. The new broadband service from the company is all set to compete against operators in the category including Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL and Act Fibernet. Today, we have come up with a comparison between these services.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio Fiber will be available from September 5 and will be priced between Rs. 700 and Rs. 10,000. The minimum data speed of the company will be 100Mbps and will go up to 1Gbps. As of now, the company has not revealed the complete details of the tariff plans.

However, as a part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the company will give customers who subscribe to the Jio Fiber Forever annual plan will get a HD/4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box for free. In addition to this, Jio Fiber will also come with the Jio Fixed Landline service, premium OTT apps, First Day First Show service, JioCall app for video calling directly from the TV.

Airtel V-Fiber

Airtel is offering broadband plans starting from Rs. 799 to Rs. 1,999. These plans offer benefits such as 100GB broadband data with up to 200GB bonus data for six months. Also, there will be unlimited voice calling benefits. The Rs. 1,099 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 300GB broadband data along with up to 500GB of bonus data for a period of six months. Likewise, the 1,999 broadband plan from Airtel comes with 100Mbps speed of data and unlimited calls. But this plan does not have bonus data and roll-over feature.

Except for the Rs. 799 plan, the rest come with Airtel Thanks Benefits. This includes free Amazon Prime membership for a year, three months of Netflix subscription and more.

BSNL Broadband

BSNL Broadband offers plans ranging from Rs. 777 to Rs. 16,999 per month. The base plan of Rs. 777 comes with 500GB of data at up to 50Mbps speed. Users can enjoy unlimited data after this limit but at 2Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,277 BSNL Bharat Fiber plan comes with 750GB data at up to 100Mbps speed. Likewise, the most expensive BSNL broadband plan will offer 170GB data at 100Mbps speed on a daily basis. After exhausting the daily limit, the data speed will drop to 10Mbps.

ACT Fibernet

ACT is one of the major broadband services in India. The company offers two main fiber-focused wired broadband plans in Delhi. One is the Silver Promo Plan offering 500GB data at 100Mbps speed for Rs. 749. The second plan is the Platinum Promo offering 1,000GB data at 150Mbps for Rs. 999.

Our Opinion

When it comes to real-time performance, Jio Fiber is yet to be rolled out commercially to all users to analyze its speed. But Reliance Jio is known for offering a slew of freebies and has announced many such offers for the Jio Fiber similar to its 4G services. We are sure that this is going to drive the popularity of the network to a great extent.

Best Mobiles in India