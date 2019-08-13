Here’s How To Activate Jio Fixed Voice Landline Number With Jio Fiber Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Monday, Reliance Industries hosted the 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. At the event, the company announced the Jio Fiber's commercial roll out. It was announced that the broadband internet service will be launched on September 5, 2019 starting from Rs. 700. Along with the Jio Fiber, the company also announced the launch of several other services.

One such as announcement is that of the free Jio Fixed Voice Landline Service, which will offer unlimited and free voice calls to any network across the country. The company is testing the landline service for the past few weeks with the users of Jio Fiber service trials. If you are a Jio Fiber user who wants to activate the Jio Fixed Voice Landline number, then here are the steps you need to follow.

How To Activate Jio Fixed Voice Landline Number With Jio Fiber

Follow the steps mentioned below to get the Jio Fixed Voice Landline number with your Jio Fiber connection via the MyJio app.

Step 1: Open the MyJio app and login with your Jio number.

Step 2: If you have not linked your account, go to Link new account → GigaFiber → Enter RMN (Registered Mobile Number) or Service ID to get OTP → Enter OTP.

Step 3: If the account is linked, go to Switch account and choose the account.

Step 4: Select Recharge.

Step 5: You will get the Jio Fixed Voice notification on the screen. Now, tap on Proceed.

Step 6: You will get the OTP on your RMN and verify the same to complete the process.

That's it! The Jio Fixed Voice Landline service will be activated immediately. Remember that you need to have an active Jio number to recharge and enjoy this service.

How To Use Jio Landline Service

Once you get the Jio Landline number, you can plug the Landline cable to the RJ-11 port on the Jio Fiber router to use the service. Also, you can configure the number in your mobile via the JioCall app and enjoy the Jio 4G Voice service.

