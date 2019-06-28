ENGLISH

    Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Membership To V-Fiber Customers

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel has now extended its #AirtelThanks benefits to its 'V-Fiber' broadband customers.

    Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Membership To Customers

     

    Under this newly launched scheme customer with an Rs.1,099 or higher will be eligible to receive three months subscription of Netflix, One year Amazon Prime membership with online shopping benefits, access of ZEE5 and Airtel TV.

    Besides the telco claims that all customer will exclusive benefits, however, that will be based on their plan.

    The plan starts at Rs.1,099 in which customer will get 300GB data per month with rollover, 100Mbps speed and 500GB one-time bonus data, while Rs. 1,599 offers 600 GB data 600 GB/month with rollover, 1000 GB one-time bonus data and at 300Mbps. Finally, the Rs 1,999 plan offers unlimited data at 100Mbps to users.

    In addition, customers will get additional discounts of up to 15 percent when opting the annual rental package and 7.5 percent with the six months rental package.

    Revamped Airtel Thanks Program

    Revamped Airtel Thanks Program

    For the unaware, last month Airtel has revamped it Airtel Thanks program and now the company is offering three tier i.e- Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

    According to Airtel each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers like Silver tier provides basic content on - AirtelTV, Wynk.

    While Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits and great value access on premium content or financial services.

    Lastly Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

     

    The telco has also launched new prepaid bundle at Rs. 299 which offers 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day.

    What We Think About The New Broadband Plans

    What We Think About The New Broadband Plans

    Almost all companies are revamping their plans to give a tough fight to the upcoming Jio GigaFiber Services by Reliance Jio which is expected to launch this year in July at their AGM. However, the company is already providing its services in some part of the country but there is no official launch yet. So we believe that these revamping of plans will definitely help consumers and now Airtel is betting on this newly launched programme to drive the growth in the sector.

    Read More About: airtel broadband
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
