ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan And Entry-Level Plan News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the leading internet service providers - ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of a new optical fiber broadband plan in New Delhi. This new plan is called ACT Giga and it is touted to deliver internet speeds of up to 1Gbps along at a price point of Rs. 1,999 per month. Besides this, ACT Fibernet has also announced another entry-level broadband plan offering 50Mbps internet speed.

ACT Giga 1Gbps Broadband Plan

The ACT Giga broadband plan offers the much-awaited 1Gbps internet speeds. What's interesting about this plan is that it delivers constant upload and download speeds with the proprietary Smartfiber technology. As per the company, this internet plan uses the technology, which creates virtual dedicated speed lanes in an attempt to provide constant high-speed connectivity.

The company touted that it is the first broadband plan in India to provide such high internet speeds. However, other broadband services such as Reliance JioFiber, Spectra, and Airtel started rolling out their 1Gbps plans for users. However, both Airtel and Jio provide such fast broadband services at a monthly rental of a whopping Rs. 3,999.

Interested customers can book the ACT Giga 1Gbps plan via the official ACT Fibernet website or mobile app. There will be an additional installation fee of Rs. 500 apart from the monthly rental of Rs. 1,999 for the first time.

Initially, the ACT Giga 1Gbps broadband plan was launched in Hyderabad in 2017 and was later expanded to Bengaluru and Chennai the next year. This plan has been launched for the users in New Delhi and we can expect the other users to also get the benefits sometime in the future.

ACT Welcome 50Mbps Broadband Plan

Besides this, ACT Fibernet also launched another entry-level plan called ACT Welcome, which offers an internet speed of 50Mbps. This plan offers unlimited data as the 1Gbps plan and it comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 549.

With the launch of these new plans, ACT Fibernet offers a slew of five plans in the New Delhi circle. Though these broadband plans provide unlimited data benefits, there is a FUP limit of 3300GB per month. Eventually, post this limit, the internet speed will drop to 512Kbps, 1Mbps, 2Mbps or 5Mbps depending on the plan.

Best Mobiles in India