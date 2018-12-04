ACT Fibernet launches DAISY tech tool for blind students, partners with TN Govt

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies) has joined hands with the Government of Tamil Nadu to introduce Digital accessible information system (DAISY).

Digital Accessible Information System (DAISY) Software is a globally recognized format that converts text from regular books into computerized content which can be easily accessed by the visually impaired students.

It allows students to read the full text independently, effortlessly navigate between sentences, thereby making it easy for the students to learn the subject more efficiently.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, said: "Government of Tamil Nadu has always furthered the cause for the education of students across society using technology. It's for the first time the 11th and 12th std. syllabus of State Board and CBSE is converted in this format and is a welcome initiative by ACT Fibernet."

Palaniswami said, "With their support, we are extremely happy to bring advanced digital learning technology to our visually challenged students. This will certainly enable them to study effortlessly, nourish their knowledge, help them keep pace with the present-day advancement and overall make them self-reliable."

Furthermore, to acknowledge the hard work and success of one such student who has overcome all the challenges of disability, ACT Fibernet will reward Master.

ACT said that it will reward Sabari Venkat a 15-year-old student studying in 11th standard with DAISY installed laptop and printer, that will help him complete his education with ease.

The company is also contributing over Rs.10 Lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the unidentified damage caused to the state during the Gaja cyclone.

B Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT Fibernet said, " This modern method of e-learning will certainly help our students to enhance their knowledge and give them the courage to explore new opportunities."