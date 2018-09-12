ACT Fibernet launches its services in Madurai, introduces two plans

ACT Fibernet has announced the launch of its services in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The company has introduced broadband plans for both Retail and SOHO (Small office, home office) customers.

Under Retail, the firm has introduced two broadband plans. ACT Sliver is with 150 GB FUP limit with 50 Mbps speed at Rs. 599 and ACT Gold offers 300 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed for Rs. 799.

For SOHO it has launched ACT SOHO Lightning which offers 600 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed at Rs. 1499 and ACT SOHO Incredible offers 1000 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed for Rs. 1,999.

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said," Madurai is one of the major cities of Tamil Nadu, and in a short span of time the city has emerged to be an important industrial and educational hub. As a result, people have become more digitally savvy, which has further led to an incessant demand for a reliable and fast internet broadband service. Our aim is to empower every citizen in India with high-speed internet broadband connectivity, and we are very happy to bring our services to the consumers of Madurai".

For those who are not aware, the company has also launched its services in Warangal City this year in August.

The company has introduced two plans called ACT Swift and ACT Rapid starting at Rs 549 under which users will get 400 GB data, speed up to 50 Mbps every month.

After consumption of daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 512Kbps. Another plan starts at Rs 999 and it offers 800GB data with 100 Mbps of download speeds, however, speed will be reduced to 1Mbps After the completion of data limit.