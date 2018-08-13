ACT Fibernet rolls out its services in Warangal, launches two new plans

Broadband internet service ACT Fibernet has rolled out its services in Warangal City.

The company has introduced two plans called ACT Swift and ACT Rapid starting at Rs 549 under which users will get 400 GB data, speed up to 50 Mbps every month. After consumption of daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 512Kbps.

Another plan starts at Rs 999 and it offers 800GB data with 100 Mbps of download speeds, however, speed will be reduced to 1Mbps After the completion of data limit.

Here are the steps to get an internet connection

1 Select a plan to view subscription offers.

2 Click 'Enquire Now' after selecting the plan and offer of your choice.

3 Fill in the form and the company will get back to you with the feasibility of connecting your address.

For those who are not aware, the company has also announced the launch of 1Gbps (Giga speeds, 1000 Mbps) wired broadband internet service for the residents in Chennai.

The Giga plan will be made available to customers for Rs. 2999.

According to the company on six months Giga plan customers can avail one-month free subscription and similarly, for 12 months plan customers can enjoy two months subscription free of cost.

However, customers will have to pay one-time installation fees of Rs. 2000 to upgrade to GIGA plans.

Meanwhile, the company has also upgraded the existing fixed-term broadband plans for retail, SOHO (Small office, home office) and SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) which will allow users to enjoy higher speeds and FUP limits beginning 8th August 2018 at no additional cost.

Source