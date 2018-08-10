ACT Fibernet launches Giga broadband speed in Chennai at Rs. 2999

ACT Fibernet has launched the 1Gbps (Giga speeds, 1000 Mbps) wired broadband internet service for the residents in Chennai.

The Giga plan will be made available to customers for Rs. 2999.

According to the company on six months Giga plan customers can avail one-month free subscription and similarly, for 12 months plan customers can enjoy two months subscription free of cost.

However, customers will have to pay one-time installation fees of Rs. 2000 to upgrade to GIGA plans.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said: "High-speed Fiber broadband is the future of the internet, and we are extremely delighted to launch our super-fast Giga speed in Chennai. With this proposition at an attractive price point, we believe we will be able to service high-end customers, start-ups, co-working spaces, cafes, hotels, and enterprises."

Malladi said: "Further, the growth of animation, high-end real-time video/ movie/ sound processing units, SaaS start-ups and other related industries will get a huge fillip with this technology. We are confident that our new offering will empower our customers and amplify their experience with ACT Fibernet."

Meanwhile, the company has also upgraded the existing fixed-term broadband plans for retail, SOHO (Small office, home office) and SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) which will allow users to enjoy higher speeds and FUP limits beginning 8th August 2018 at no additional cost.

Under retail plans, ACT Basic has been upgraded to 120 GB FUP limit with 30 Mbps speed, ACT Blaze has been upgraded to 500 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, ACT Blast Promo has been upgraded to 1000 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed, ACT Storm has been upgraded to 1250 GB FUP limit with 125 Mbps speed.

Likewise, ACT Lightning has been upgraded to 1500 FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed, ACT Thunder has been upgraded to 1750 FUP limit with 200 Mbps speed and ACT Incredible has been upgraded to 2000 GB FUP limit with 250 Mbps speed.

Furthermore, the retail broadband plans are bundled with offers like customers opting for ACT Basic plan for a period of 6 months can avail one-month free subscription or a free Wi-Fi router, and for 12 months plan get two months free subscription or one-month free subscription with free Wi-Fi router.

Similarly, for ACT Blast Promo six months plan offers two-month free subscription and a free wi-fi router and 12 months plan includes six months free subscription with a free wi-fi router. On selecting either ACT Blaze, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder and ACT Incredible plan for 6 months, customers can choose two-month free subscription or one month free subscription with a free wi-fi router, while on 12 months plan customers can enjoy three months of free subscription or two months free subscription with a free wi-fi router.