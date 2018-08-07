ACT Fibernet partners with Amazon Pay to enable hassle-free bill payment for its customers

Popular broadband service provider ACT Fibernet announced its partnership with Amazon Pay to create a quick and seamless bill payment channel for its customers.

As part of the tie-up, ACT Fibernet will integrate Amazon Pay on its company website, portal, an app, which will provide the users an additional channel to make online payments.

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd said: "Digital wallet payment has phenomenally transformed the way we make monetary transactions today. It is fast, secure and highly convenient. We are extremely happy to extend the e-wallet service to our customers via Amazon Pay - one of the most trusted consumer brands. We believe this easy payment option will amplify our user's experience and add value to their lives.

In addition to this, Amazon Pay will run exciting cashback offers for ACT Fibernet customers.

Users making a bill payment or applying for new connections through Amazon Pay on ACT Fibernet website portal or App in the month of August will be rewarded with exciting cashback offers - which could be used to purchase any product or service within the wallet, the company said.

Manesh Mahatme, Director - Acceptance and Merchant Payments, said, "We understand our customers' needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across platforms they frequently use. Our primary tenet of any partnership is to make digital payments the most trusted, convenient and rewarding choice for customers."

E-wallet has become ubiquitous owing to its benefits of being a convenient and secure mode of payment, which is the reason behind ACT Fibernet's partnership with Amazon Pay.

"With an aim to provide a holistic user experience with ACT Fibernet, this latest feature will help accelerate the transaction process and facilitate one tap bill payment. The e-wallet facility will be made available to all the 1.3 million registered customers across 14 cities where ACT Fibernet has its presence," said ACT Fibernet.

For those who are not aware, ACT Fibernet has also introduced special internet broadband plans for Mi LED TV users in June this year.

As part of that collaboration ACT, Fibernet is offering customized broadband plans across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad beginning 12 June 2018.

Mi LED TV users are also getting get a 1-month free trial of high-speed internet plans, a post which they will be eligible for special offers on the plans. Further, on opting for advance plans, users can enjoy two months free subscription along with 1000 GB extra data limit valid till 31 December 2018.