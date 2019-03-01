ACT Fibernet launches three Plans in Jaipur with speeds up to 150 Mbps News oi-Priyanka Dua The company has three plan includes ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum.

Internet Service Provider ACT Fibernet has announced its services in Jaipur. As part of this move, ACT Fibernet broadband plans will be available to customers beginning 1st March 2019.

The company has three plan includes ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum. The first plan will offer 100 Mbps speed with 500 GB FUP limit, Likewise, the second plan will offer 150 Mbps with 1000 GB FUP limit.

In addition to this, customers subscribing to any of the broadband plans for a period of 6 months will get 1-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 300 GB additional data over the subscription tenure. Similarly, on subscribing any of the broadband plans for a period of 12 months customers will get 2-month complimentary broadband internet connectivity along with 1200 GB additional data over the subscription tenure.

Further, as an introductory offer, installation charges for ACT Fibernet's broadband connection will be waived for the first 30 days of launch.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said, "Jaipur being one of the fastest-growing and most progressive cities, with its young population, requires cutting edge & futuristic internet technology. We are happy to launch our services in the city. We believe with our pioneering speed and next generation fiber broadband technology, we will help our customers feel the advantage of speed and explore new possibilities in the virtual space. Our goal is to enable them to have an enhanced home internet broadband experience with streaming, gaming, video calling, and much more in real time with uninterrupted connectivity".

In India, 80 percent of data consumption happens through fixed-line broadband, in homes, offices, schools and other enterprises.