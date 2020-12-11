ACT Fibernet Offering 100 Live TV Channels With Stream 4K Device News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet that offers internet and TV Box services has announced that it is offering 100 live TV channels to its customers. The 100 live TV channels are available in 10 languages, especially regional, which means users are getting 104 channels in total in 4K.

According to the information, ACT Fibernet is currently providing channels in 10 regional and English. In addition, all the company is providing content from leading news channels, such as Republic TV, NEWS 9, ALJAZEERA INTL, DD LOK SABHA, Polimer News, TVE International Asia, DD Sports, FTV, and Care World.

Similarly, ACT Fibernet is offering 42 Hindi channels, 21 Tamil channels, 12 Telugu, Kannada, five Malayalam channels, three Bengali, one Gujrati, along with Punjabi, and Marathi channel. Also, the company is adding continuously adding Live channels.

ACT Stream 4K Box: Price And Specification

Notably, the ACT Stream 4K Box is priced at Rs. 4,499. The box was launched in 2019 and comes with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Hungama Play, and more. Currently, the product is available in a few cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

For the unaware, the broadband users can access the company's Stream Box. To get the device, users have to go and check the company's website https://www.actcorp.in/internet-for-streaming/stream-4k-device/#register. Then, users have to choose the company's plans. ACT Fibernet is providing rental plans for one month and six months.

Under the first month plan, users have to pay Rs. 1,000 along with Rs. 200 as device rental amount, while six-month pack users have to pay Rs. 1,000 along with Rs. 1,000 device rental. Apart from that, users will get 100GB data per month and 100 Live+ channels. However, users have to pay GST and subscription charges to the company.

Best Mobiles in India