ACT Fibernet Offering Rs. 100 Cashback To New Customers: How To Avail

ACT Fibernet that offers internet services in 18 cities has launched new offers for its customers for Diwali. Under this new offer, the company is offering Rs. 100 cashback. However, the company is providing this facility to only new customers. This is the second time that the company has launched such an offer as similar benefits were introduced during Dussehra this year.

ACT Fibernet Cashback Offer Limited To Few Plans

According to the company, this offer is selected on 100 Mbps and above plans. To avail these benefits, users need to make payments through the company website. The offer is valid for new connections so they have to go through the company's website.

How To Avail Rs. 100 Cashback From ACT Fibernet

Step 1: You need to visit the company's website https://www.actcorp.in/new-broadband-connection.

Step 2: You need to select any plan that ships 100 Mbps or above speed.

Step 3: Then, you need to tap on the tenure and click on the buy now option.

Step 4: Enter the Code and go to the payment mode.

List Of All Circles Where Cashback Offer Is Available

Notably, the offer is already available and will be there until November 20, 2020. This offer is available in Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Eluru, Guntur, Jaipur, and Kakinada as the company is offering 100 Mbps broadband plan in these locations.

This development comes soon after the company has revised plans in two cities. The company has brought 150 Mbps speed packs to Kakinada and Rajahmundry. The internet service has revised Rs. 549, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999, respectively. Apart from revising plans, the company has joined hands with many leading apps like Hungama, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and more.

