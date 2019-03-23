ACT Fibernet offering 100GB extra data to its broadband users: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua ACT Fibernet will provide incredibly fast wi-fi connectivity during all the CSK matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet has reportedly offering 100GB extra data to the customers every month.

According to Telecomtalk, this additional data plan is applicable to all subscribers. However, the company is offering 300GB data if you are from Bengaluru and Chennai then it would 400GB data for the next three months.

Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet has announced the extension of its partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as its official connectivity and internet partner.

As part of the partnership, ACT Fibernet will provide incredibly fast wi-fi connectivity during all the CSK matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Over 40,000 fans seated in the stadium will be able to enjoy HD quality speeds on Wi-Fi seamlessly, access internet in the stadium, catch up on live videos, watch match replays, and indulge in social media activities.

Further, to optimize the in-stadium experience, ACT Fibernet and CSK together will host exciting contests and engagement activities for the fans. Chosen lucky winners will win a chance to free match tickets, signed memorabilia and interact with their favorite CSK cricketers.

To recall, the company has also its new brand identity with the unveiling of the logo and tagline 'Feel the Advantage'.

In fact this year, the company will expand its products, service offerings and partnerships across various categories, namely - ACT Advantage Entertainment, ACT Advantage Gaming, ACT Advantage Speed, ACT Advantage Service, ACT Advantage Smart Cities, and ACT Advantage community.

Within the next six months, ACT Fibernet plans to launch its broadband services in multiple cities across North & West India, thereby expanding its footprint in the country. The company will also be launching a 24*7 call center and a unified call center number to address customers queries in real time.