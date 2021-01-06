ACT Fibernet Offering Extra 1000GB Data With ACT Platinum And Diamond Pack News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet has recently launched dozens of benefits for its broadband customers. The company has announced the launch of unlimited data in selected areas. Later on, the internet service provider brought free services for extra months. However, now it has come up with a different offer, where it is providing 20 percent extra data for the dedicated period. Notably, this offer is specially designed for its customers in Delhi.

ACT Fibernet Offering Free Data Up To 1000GB

Coming to the plans that are offering this 20 percent extra data, the first plan in the list is known as ACT Silver Promo broadband plan and it is priced at Rs. 799. However, if a customer chooses this plan for six months, then they have to spend Rs. 4,794. Additionally, the company is not charging anything for the installation charges along with 1000GB of data extra for six months.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,049 is known as the ACT Platinum Promo plan. This plan is known as 2000GB data (2TB FUP per month). Additionally, the company is offering 1000GB extra data along with Rs. 100 cashback on Netflix subscription; however, for that buyers have to shell out Rs. 6,294 for six months.

Lastly, there is an ACT Diamond pack, which ships a 300 Mbps plan, 3000GB of data for uploading and downloading. It also includes 1000GB of extra data along with 2 Mbps FUP speed. This pack is available at Rs. 1,349 and for six months you have to shell out Rs. 8, 094. Additionally, you'll get a free Wi-Fi router and Rs. 350 cashback on Netflix. However, to avail this pack users have to go to the website and tap on ACT Diamond pack and ACT Platinum Pack.

