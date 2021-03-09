ACT Fibernet Offering Free One Month Service With Five Months Packs: How To Get It News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet has come up with a new offer for its customers in Hyderabad. Under this offer, users will get free services for one month after subscribing to the five months plan. Notably, the company usually offers 15 days of free services after subscribing to 5.5 months plan.

Besides, the company is offering additional 15 days of services, which means users are getting 30 days of extra services. However, this is a limited offer and it will end soon. The company also said that it will be available on selected plans above Rs. 1,075.

ACT Fibernet Limited Offer: Details

Coming to the ACT Fibernet's plans that are offering free services, this offer is available with long-term plans like six months to 24 months. However, users have to check the ACT Fibernet website to get the offer.

Step 1: You need to visit the https://www.actcorp.in/new-broadband-connection-ab?clicked_cta=Offer_Banner&prev_page=Homepage page

Step 2: Now, write your name, email, mobile number, select city, enter an installation address, flat/ house/ building number, and tap on the locate me option.

Step 3: Now, you need to choose the plan, choose an offer, confirm the order, and make payment. It is done and now you can enjoy the internet services of the company.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans In Hyderabad: Check Details

ACT Fibernet is providing two types of plans in Hyderabad, such as Home and Home Office. Under the home segment, users get six plans, while the Home Office segment consists of four packs only. The A-Max 700 plan ships 75 Mbps speed, 1 TB data, and a Zee5 subscription for Rs. 700. This pack is known as the most popular plan of the company, while A-Max 500 is offering 40 Mbps speed, 500GB data, and a Zee5 subscription at Rs. 500. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 1,075, where you'll get 2TB data, Netflix, Zee5 subscription, and more. It includes 150 Mbps speed and is known as A-Max 1075.

The Rs. 1,325 pack ships 300 Mbps speed, unlimited data, Zee5, Netflix subscription with Rs. 1,325. This pack is named as A-Max 1325, whereas the Rs. 1,999 pack is offering unlimited data, 400 Mbps speed, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Hungama, and more. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 5,999, where users are getting 6TB data, 1 GBps speed, and similar benefits. On the other hand, the Home Office segment plans are available at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 7,999, and Rs. 10,999.

