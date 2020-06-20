Just In
ACT Fibernet Offering Rs. 100 Discount On For Some Broadband Plans
ACT Fibernet has launched several packs during the lockdown. In fact, it was the first brand that introduced special benefits for its customers. However, later on, the company has increased the prices of plans in several circles.
The company has again introduced a new offer, where it is providing bonus data along with discounts on its packs to celebrate World Wi-Fi Day. The initiative was first introduced by Wireless Broadband Alliance and Connected City Advisory Board.
Under this new offer, Act Fibernet users will get extra 500GB extra data along with Rs. 100 discount on some plans. The internet service provider is offering this benefit to new users only, and to get the offer you need to follow these steps.
How To Get Discount From ACT Fibernet
First, you need to check their website, and then you will have to click on that banner. Once it is done, you have to write your details, such as name, email id, phone number, and installation address, along with a flat number or house number. Then, you need to choose a plan and choose an offer. After that, you have to give your confirmation and make payment via debit or credit card or wallet.
ACT Fibernet Plans Availability And Price: Details
Currently, the company is offering its services in 18 cities, such as Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore.
Coming to the plans, the company is offering seven plans in Delhi, and the price starts from Rs. 799 that goes up to Rs. 4,999, respectively. The plans are offering 100Mbps to 150 Mbps speed and 500GB data up to 2,500GB + 1000GB extra data every month.
Ever since Reliance Jio launched JioFiber services, all broadband players have become very active as the former is offering its plans with double data benefits. Recently, Airtel Xstream has also announced its plans to offer 1 Gbps speed during the lockdown, after Jio shared that it is increasing internet speed in Delhi and NCR.
Similarly, all companies are revising and launching new benefits to retain users as it is expected sooner or later JioFiber will become the number one player in the broadband space due to its expansion, offers, and coverage strategy.
