ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ACT Fibernet Offering Rs. 100 Discount On For Some Broadband Plans

    By
    |

    ACT Fibernet has launched several packs during the lockdown. In fact, it was the first brand that introduced special benefits for its customers. However, later on, the company has increased the prices of plans in several circles.

    ACT Fibernet Offering Rs. 100 Discount On For Some Broadband Plans

     

    The company has again introduced a new offer, where it is providing bonus data along with discounts on its packs to celebrate World Wi-Fi Day. The initiative was first introduced by Wireless Broadband Alliance and Connected City Advisory Board.

    Under this new offer, Act Fibernet users will get extra 500GB extra data along with Rs. 100 discount on some plans. The internet service provider is offering this benefit to new users only, and to get the offer you need to follow these steps.

    How To Get Discount From ACT Fibernet

    First, you need to check their website, and then you will have to click on that banner. Once it is done, you have to write your details, such as name, email id, phone number, and installation address, along with a flat number or house number. Then, you need to choose a plan and choose an offer. After that, you have to give your confirmation and make payment via debit or credit card or wallet.

    ACT Fibernet Plans Availability And Price: Details

    Currently, the company is offering its services in 18 cities, such as Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore.

    Coming to the plans, the company is offering seven plans in Delhi, and the price starts from Rs. 799 that goes up to Rs. 4,999, respectively. The plans are offering 100Mbps to 150 Mbps speed and 500GB data up to 2,500GB + 1000GB extra data every month.

    Ever since Reliance Jio launched JioFiber services, all broadband players have become very active as the former is offering its plans with double data benefits. Recently, Airtel Xstream has also announced its plans to offer 1 Gbps speed during the lockdown, after Jio shared that it is increasing internet speed in Delhi and NCR.

     

    Similarly, all companies are revising and launching new benefits to retain users as it is expected sooner or later JioFiber will become the number one player in the broadband space due to its expansion, offers, and coverage strategy.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: act fibernet
    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X