Act Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Hyderabad: Report

ACT Fibernet has a vast range of broadband plans, and it keeps adding new and updating the existing plans. The company has recently revised its data offering, and now it is providing an extra 300 Mbps speed to its customers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad cities.

However, the company has now revised the pricing of its basic plans. Earlier, its plans start from Rs. 425 and Rs. 675, respectively. Now, these plans will cost you Rs. 500 and Rs. 700, which means that you have to pay Rs. 25 to avail the services.

ACT Fibernet Revised Broadband Plans: Benefits

The company has revised these plans in Hyderabad. Besides, the company has renamed the names of these plans. Now, the first plan is known as A-Max 500 instead of A-Max 425, while the other plan will be addressed as A-Max 700 as against the A-Max 675. The first plan offers 300GB data at Rs. 500. The other plan is offering 500GB data along with 40 Mbps speed at Rs. 700.

The company has launched a new plan in the Bengaluru circle. Besides, the company has discontinued Rs. 100 plan in Hyderabad.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades Speed to Support Work from Home

Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet is supporting the work from home concept because of the ongoing situation. The company has shared this information via its Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Feel the work from home advantage! To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST. To avail the offer, log on ACT Fibernet App."

However, a new report in Economic Times said that the internet speed will be reduced due to the heavy usage.

