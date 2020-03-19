Just In
- 4 hrs ago Google Releases Second Android 11 Developer Preview With New Features
-
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip In Mirror Gold Colour In India
- 4 hrs ago Redmi Smartphones On Discount This Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- 5 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Arriving On March 31 In India: Expected Price And Hardware
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakshit Shetty Is All Set Star In A Classic Romance Film Titled Sapta Sagaradaache Yello
- Sports Coronavirus: Warne's distillery stops making gin, starts producing hand sanitiser to fight COVID-19 pandemic
- News Nirbhaya: Late-night hearing in Delhi HC on plea seeking stay on tomorrow's execution
- Lifestyle Anil Kapoor’s Designer Mask to Protect Himself From Coronavirus Is So Expensive
- Automobiles Harley Davidson Street 750 & Street Rod Available At Army Canteens In India: Details
- Finance The Flaw In Long-Term Mutual Fund Investments Surfaced By A Virus
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry This Summer
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Act Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Hyderabad: Report
ACT Fibernet has a vast range of broadband plans, and it keeps adding new and updating the existing plans. The company has recently revised its data offering, and now it is providing an extra 300 Mbps speed to its customers in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad cities.
However, the company has now revised the pricing of its basic plans. Earlier, its plans start from Rs. 425 and Rs. 675, respectively. Now, these plans will cost you Rs. 500 and Rs. 700, which means that you have to pay Rs. 25 to avail the services.
ACT Fibernet Revised Broadband Plans: Benefits
The company has revised these plans in Hyderabad. Besides, the company has renamed the names of these plans. Now, the first plan is known as A-Max 500 instead of A-Max 425, while the other plan will be addressed as A-Max 700 as against the A-Max 675. The first plan offers 300GB data at Rs. 500. The other plan is offering 500GB data along with 40 Mbps speed at Rs. 700.
The company has launched a new plan in the Bengaluru circle. Besides, the company has discontinued Rs. 100 plan in Hyderabad.
ACT Fibernet Upgrades Speed to Support Work from Home
Meanwhile, ACT Fibernet is supporting the work from home concept because of the ongoing situation. The company has shared this information via its Twitter account. The tweet reads: "Feel the work from home advantage! To enhance your work efficiency at home due to the present scenario, we are upgrading your speeds to 300 Mbps and providing you unlimited FUP for March 2020 at NO EXTRA COST. To avail the offer, log on ACT Fibernet App."
However, a new report in Economic Times said that the internet speed will be reduced due to the heavy usage.
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
18,990
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
29,999
-
5,500
-
10,999
-
4,500
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000